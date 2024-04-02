Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 743 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VDC opened at $202.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.85. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $204.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.