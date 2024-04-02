Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 411 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 512,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after buying an additional 241,981 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $607.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

