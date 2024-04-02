Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.3 %

Tesla stock opened at $175.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.