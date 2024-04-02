Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

