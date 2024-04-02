Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 3%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $22.17. 20,454,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 70,507,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.