Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.90

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 316104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $528.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,713,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,099,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,156 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,736,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 194,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 551,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

