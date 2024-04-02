Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0371 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

