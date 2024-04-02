Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 154,332 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

