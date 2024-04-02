Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.98. 669,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,721. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 42.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

