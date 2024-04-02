Österreichische Post AG Declares Dividend of $0.64 (OTCMKTS:OSTIY)

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6429 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
Österreichische Post Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OSTIY remained flat at $17.80 on Tuesday. Österreichische Post has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.
About Österreichische Post
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Österreichische Post
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.