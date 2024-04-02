Österreichische Post AG Declares Dividend of $0.64 (OTCMKTS:OSTIY)

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6429 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Österreichische Post Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OSTIY remained flat at $17.80 on Tuesday. Österreichische Post has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

About Österreichische Post

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Türkiye, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing.

