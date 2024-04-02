Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 2,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Veralto Stock Down 0.7 %

VLTO stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 159,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,519. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $90.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

