Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.90. The stock had a trading volume of 325,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,459. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

