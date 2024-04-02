Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.79. 100,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

