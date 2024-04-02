Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 13,683 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,683 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PENN Entertainment worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.31.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of PENN traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.06.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

