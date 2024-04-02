Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,839,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after buying an additional 782,579 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,974 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

