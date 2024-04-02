Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.0 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 691,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,530. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

