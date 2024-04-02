Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 912 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 136.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,977. The company has a market cap of $402.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.97 and its 200-day moving average is $471.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

