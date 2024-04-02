Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 54.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,366 shares of company stock valued at $14,491,167. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $17.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $964.09. 150,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $914.11 and its 200 day moving average is $767.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $480.45 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.68.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

