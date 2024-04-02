Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,747 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $41,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $6.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.87. The stock had a trading volume of 751,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,061. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.