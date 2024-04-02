Orbit Chain Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $84,876.69 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,412,698 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a multi-asset blockchain platform that facilitates the storage, transfer, and verification of information and assets across various public blockchains. It acts as a hub, allowing fluid asset movement and interaction within a single network, aiming to solve the liquidity problem of traditional blockchain systems. The ORC token is used for transferring data or assets, staking, governance voting rights, and as part of the cost for using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC).”

