Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Gap Up to $10.89

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $11.45. Olema Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 87,204 shares traded.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $604.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,324.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $835,400 over the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

