Oak Thistle LLC Trims Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

CPT stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.47. 249,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,752. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.05.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.