Oak Thistle LLC Trims Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $21,305,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $20.07 on Tuesday, hitting $495.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,128. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.50.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

