Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,196 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CFG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. 3,394,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,502. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

