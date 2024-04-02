Oak Thistle LLC Sells 5,203 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 47,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.68. 344,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

