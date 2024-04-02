Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 49,591 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Mattel by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAT. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Mattel Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,153. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.33. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.