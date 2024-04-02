Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 1,348,601 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $338,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. Barclays began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Compass Point cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 4.4 %

NYCB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. 13,725,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,103,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $14.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

