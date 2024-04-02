Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,225 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. 21,769,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,884,871. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

