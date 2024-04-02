Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MTD traded up $9.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,341.20. 93,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,250.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,155.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.