Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MTD traded up $9.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,341.20. 93,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,250.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,155.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
