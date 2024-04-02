Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,755 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $90,775,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth approximately $80,011,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton purchased 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton purchased 2,685 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on COLB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,295. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

