Oak Thistle LLC Invests $985,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 718,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.