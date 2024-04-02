Oak Thistle LLC Invests $911,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,823 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 123,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,170. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

