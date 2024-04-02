Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 2,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Veralto Stock Down 0.7 %

VLTO traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 462,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,830. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.84.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

