Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 248.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,385,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,799 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,452,000 after acquiring an additional 924,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 922,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,665. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

