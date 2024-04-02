Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in American Water Works by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $119.12. 393,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

