Oak Thistle LLC Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,673 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 29,215 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,084,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

