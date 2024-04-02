Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. 705,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,687. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSC

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.