Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 59,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.57. 10,056,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,956,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

