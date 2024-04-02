Oak Thistle LLC Buys 5,453 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 631,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,226. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

