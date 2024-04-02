Nvest Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.5% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,069,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after buying an additional 771,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $443.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,602,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,659,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

