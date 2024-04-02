Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Nuvalent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Nuvalent stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.30. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $64,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,697,267 shares in the company, valued at $196,280,119.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nuvalent news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $64,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,697,267 shares in the company, valued at $196,280,119.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,550,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,500 shares of company stock worth $70,121,075 over the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 97.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

