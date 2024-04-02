Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NRIX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 67,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 186.98%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 60,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

