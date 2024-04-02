NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.46. 323,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,393,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Down 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 in the last three months. 5.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122,105 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NovoCure by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 78,357 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.