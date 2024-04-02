Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,973,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $252.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

