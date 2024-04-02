Norris Perne & French LLP MI Reduces Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for about 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.07% of HubSpot worth $20,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HubSpot Stock Performance
NYSE:HUBS opened at $636.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.22 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $11,527,258. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.50.
HubSpot Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
