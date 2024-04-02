Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $242.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

