Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Southern were worth $26,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

SO stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

