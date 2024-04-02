Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases Shares of 1,818 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $8,837,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $9,905,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5 %

FI opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.