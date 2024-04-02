Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 1,351 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 76,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $246.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

