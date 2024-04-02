Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $19.70 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $19,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,279,000 after purchasing an additional 392,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,626,000 after purchasing an additional 182,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,298 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $232.78 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.96 and a 12-month high of $251.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,515. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

